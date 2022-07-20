Affenpinscher
Affenpinscher

Traits and Characteristics

type

Toy

weight

7-9 lb

height

9.5-11.5"

family

Pinscher

The Affenpinscher is square-proportioned, compact and sturdy, with medium bone. This breed is a smaller version of a working terrier, and as such is not a delicate dog. This is an active, tough dog that is agile enough to catch and dispatch rodents. The gait is light, sound, and confident. The Affenpinscher has a monkey-like facial expression with long eyebrows and beard, which lends an air of comic seriousness. The rough coat is about 1 inch long on the body, somewhat longer on the head, neck, chest, stomach and legs. This coat type provided protection from pests and harsh conditions.

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 3 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

