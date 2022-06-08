Puppies for Adoption: How, and Where to Adopt a Puppy

Puppies for adoption are available all-year-round at animal shelters and rescue groups on Petfinder.com, a great place to begin a search on where to adopt a puppy. Meeting the puppies in-person helps decide if a large, medium or small size, or breed matches your home, lifestyle, and activity level.

How to Adopt a Puppy

When you choose to become a puppy parent through an animal shelter or rescue group, you’re choosing to help end pet homelessness, and at Petfinder, you’ll find step-by-step guides on the process of dog adoption as well as how to find, feed and care for a new puppy. To get you started on how to adopt a puppy, follow these 5 steps to bringing a puppy home.

Begin a search for puppies on Petfinder in your area. Contact the puppy’s shelter or rescue group member to learn about availability and adoption fees. Visit the adoption organization and spend some time with the puppy. Complete the adoption application and once it’s approved, Bring your new puppy home.

Where to Adopt a Puppy

Now that you’ve made the important decision to welcome a new puppy into your family, finding out where to adopt a puppy in your area will be your next step. You’ll find hundreds of caring adoption organizations at your fingertips when you search Petfinder for adoptable puppies.

Bringing a new puppy home is an exciting time, rewarded with wonderful memories and a lifetime of companionship, and shelters and rescue groups are able to help perfectly match dogs to new adopters, and dog parents to new pups.

There are two types of adoption organizations to contact for finding your best bud, both serve the same mission to reduce pet homelessness, save lives and place pets into loving homes. Whichever group you choose to work with, both shelters and rescue groups are wonderful resources when considering where to adopt a dog or puppy.

Animal Shelters

Have a dedicated facility in which they house and care for their pets.

May have lower adoption fees and shorter adoption processes.

Rescue Groups