If you’re asking, “Where can I adopt a dog?”, you’ve landed at the right place. In this article, we review where you can find a dog for your family, how animal shelters, dog rescues, sanctuaries, and responsible breeders differ from each other, and how to avoid disreputable sellers and puppy mills. Where Can You Adopt a Dog? Dogs add so much to our lives, and there are so many dogs that need good homes. Before you adopt, think about what kind of dog you really want and do research into the different breed characteristics. Plus, make sure you’re acquiring your dog from a reputable organization that has the dog’s best interest at heart. Adopting a pet is a lifetime commitment, so there is a lot to consider – about your new dog and your life. How much time will you be able to spend walking, training, and playing with your new dog? Do you have a place nearby where your dog can be easily house-trained? If you’re renting, will your landlord let you keep a dog in your home? Dogs are available for adoption from different kinds of shelters, animal control adoption facilities, and rescue groups. You’ll find dogs of different ages, breeds and mixed breeds, and sizes at these facilities, although the adoption process will vary considerably. Most shelters, rescues and other adoption facilities require the potential adopter be at least 18 years old. It’s likely the fees for adopting dogs will also vary among shelters and rescues, especially for the most popular breeds. These fees serve two purposes. Firstly, they cover the facility’s operating costs as well as the pet’s medical treatments. Secondly, higher adoption fees ensure the adopter is fully committed to giving the dog a new, loving home. Rescues and shelters provide temporary homes for dogs that find themselves homeless due to a number of reasons, such as: Owner surrender due to the owner’s health issues or dog’s issues

An unchipped dog found on the street by a good Samaritan

Saved from a “last-resort” shelter when their time is up

Rescued from a puppy mill

Found as an unclaimed stray after a natural disaster

What is a Dog Shelter? A dog shelter is a facility where pets that have been surrendered or picked up as strays are available for adoption. They usually house both dogs and cats. In a search for “dog shelters near me,” you may come across three types of dog shelters. Traditional Open-Door or Last-Resort Shelters These are private or public shelters that may have a mandate to take all animals regardless of capacity or their ability to treat, so pets may have a limited time for adoption before they are euthanized. Because they are open-door facilities, they may have a wider selection of shelter dogs available for adoption, and often, their fees are lower than other facilities. Potential adopters will have to complete an application, and adoption fees may differ depending on the age, size, and breed of the dog and may be lower or waived for senior dogs or for other situations. The fees usually cover first vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, microchip identification, rabies registration, and flea treatments. Pounds or Animal Control Facilities A dog pound or animal control organization is a government agency or a private shelter that contracts with governments to collect and/or house strays. Their primary responsibility is keeping streets clear of homeless animals. They’ll keep strays that aren’t chipped for a certain amount of time and see if they will be claimed by an owner. If they are not claimed, they’ll put them up for adoption, but because of the limited space for animals, if they are not adopted within a certain time frame, they can be euthanized. Adoption will require an application, and the adoption fees will likely cover your dog’s first medical treatments. No-Kill Dog Shelters No-kill shelters save healthy and treatable pets and must have a save rate of 90% or better to be identified as no-kill. Pets that are brought to the shelter are available until they are adopted. Because they are not an “open-door” shelter, no-kill rescues are usually selective about the pets they accept. Unfortunately, there may cases where euthanasia is necessary. If a pet is terminally ill, in extreme pain with an untreatable condition, or is a danger to the public, euthanasia is the only option. But with no-kill shelters, that will be 10% or less of the animals they accept.

What is a Dog Rescue? Dog rescues are usually run and supported by volunteers and often run out of private homes. Many times, they use foster pet parents to take care of pets until they find a suitable adopter. Pet rescue groups usually focus on either cats or dogs, although some will take both. Rescues usually take time to make sure potential adopters are suitable for their pets and will often have strict requirements. Adopters may have to provide personal references, vet references, and if they rent, a letter from their landlord approving pets. Some rescues may require home visit to ensure the house is safe and suitable for the pet. Others may request that you serve as your dog’s foster family before you officially adopt. If you’re considering a dog adoption from a rescue, make sure it’s a reputable one. For adopters who are interested in a purebred dog, but don’t want to purchase from a breeder, check out your local breed rescues. Most shelters maintain a list of local breed rescues and will contact them in case of surrender or if the purebred’s adoption time runs out. About a quarter of shelter surrenders are purebred, so visit your local shelter, too. Breed rescues will most likely have adult dogs for adoption and will have a vested interest in seeing the dog placed with the best forever home. Adopting from a breed rescue is an ethical alternative to purchasing a pet shop purebred, which may come from a puppy mill, or other disreputable place, and may potentially end up having multiple health issues. Adopting from a reputable shelter or rescue saves two lives: the pet you’re adopting, and the pet that can now be placed for adoption in the space vacated by your new furry friend. What is a Dog Sanctuary? A dog sanctuary is a permanent home for animals that are not available for adoption. It’s usually a farm setting, or at least several acres of land, and is not open to the public. The term “sanctuary dog” describes a dog that has been rescued from harmful or dangerous environments and taken to a dog sanctuary where they can receive the necessary care and rehabilitation. Sanctuary dogs may have health issues, complicated histories, or origin stories involving abuse or exploitation that make adoption difficult, and a dog sanctuary provides them with a safe and nurturing environment to heal and recover. The dogs at a sanctuary are saved from euthanasia and given appropriate care for the rest of their lives. Many sanctuaries also include animals other than pets, such as horses, wild fowl, and farm animals.