How to Adopt a Dog: Step-by-Step Guide

There’s nothing quite like the excitement of adopting a dog. A new furry family member can bring so much love and warmth to a home. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the joy of it all. You might be buzzing with questions like:

Where can I adopt a puppy?

Are there dogs to rescue near me?

How can I find a puppy to adopt?

The reality, though, is that when you adopt a dog, there are more important questions to ask yourself before you jump to where and how to adopt. Adopting a dog is a lifetime commitment, so finding a pet that best fits your home, family and lifestyle is critical.

This step-by-step guide will address all the steps you should take before, during and after the dog adoption process as well as what to know before adopting a dog and questions to ask when adopting a dog.

Step 1: Finding a Dog to Adopt

Adopting a dog is a big decision – one that shouldn’t be taken lightly and should involve everyone in the household. Before you start researching where to adopt a dog, a good overarching question to think about is: Should I adopt a dog? Here are a few questions and conversation starters to consider when deciding whether to welcome a new dog into your home.

1. What is the Makeup of Your Family and Home Life?

Whether you live in a quiet home or a bustling one, the family dynamic and homelife is an important factor to consider when adopting a dog. This includes human family members as well as animal companions you currently have in your home. Finding a dog that gets along well with the humans and pets in the house is the ultimate goal.

2. What Are Relationships Like in Your Home?

This may seem like an odd question to ask when considering dog adoption, but if there are tense relationships in a home, dogs can sense them. This can, in turn, cause stress on your pet which can later lead to health problems. If there’s tension in the home in any way, it’s best to resolve it before bringing a new pet home.

3. Which Dog Breeds Are Best Suited for Your Family, Home and Lifestyle?

Carefully considering breeds and whether they’re suited for you and your family is an important pre-adoption exercise – because every dog breed has unique characteristics. If you’re looking for a dog to snuggle and lounge with, a high-energy Jack Russell Terrier may be a lot to handle. However, if you enjoy getting outdoor exercise or plan to make the dog park a regular spot for you and your dog, a Jack Russell Terrier may be a great fit. You may also consider a mixed breed dog. Many of them embody unique personality traits from the individual breed characteristics they inherit.

4. Is Your Home Fit to Keep a Dog Safe and Secure?

Whatever your living situation may be, ensuring that your home can safely secure a pet is another necessary consideration when thinking about dog adoption. Are you able to keep your dog from wandering off your property? Can you keep your dog away from high traffic areas and avoid run-ins with roaming animals, wild or owned? Or if you live in an apartment, condo or neighborhood run by a homeowner’s association, are there rules that may prevent you from bringing a dog home?

5. Are There People Who Can Provide Care for Your Dog in Your Absence?

It’s wise to start thinking about who might be the primary caretaker for your pet. Is there someone in your home who is willing to be the designated caretaker? Will it be a team effort amongst you and other family members? Who would care for the dog in the event you and your family leave town on vacation? Keeping a dog sitter in mind for these types of situations is a proactive step that’s worth thinking through as well.