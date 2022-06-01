How Long Will It Take After I Submit An Adoption Inquiry?

Petfinder is a community and, like all communities, each individual or organization is a little bit different. Ideally, when you visit an animal shelter someone will greet you when you walk through the door, escort you in to meet the pets and answer your questions. Sometimes though, the person at the desk is on a tough phone call, everyone in the reception office is tied up with two boxes of kittens that just arrived, and the volunteer in the dog kennels just started and has as many questions as you do.

With rescue groups, you can find the same variety. One group operates so efficiently it makes your head spin. They have concise, clear forms, a person who answers or returns your call in short order, and a group of experienced foster homes who work so well together that each step is quick and clear. In short order you know if that dog you fell in love with online is a good match for you. Another group may be made up of a network of loving, but busy, foster families who volunteered to foster a dog because they heard the need was great. Their lives are hectic with jobs and kids. They may even be shy about talking with strangers, even though they know that's the only way to find that forever home for their rescued dog!

There are a wide range of people in rescue who have skills that range from "perfectionist" to "procrastinator." We know the majority of our members want to get back in touch with you as soon as possible!