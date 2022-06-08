Five Questions to Ask Before Adopting a Pit Bull

For me, Pit Bulls are the best dogs in the world. However, no one breed is right for everyone and certainly Pit Bull-type dogs are not right for every home. Unfortunately, too many people adopt a Pit Bull for the wrong reasons, or have little understanding of the common traits of the breed. Here are some questions to ask before you adopt a Pit Bull-type dog:

What are the federal, state, or local laws pertaining to pets in general and Pit Bulls specifically? Research the laws of your state and city or township to ensure Pit Bull-type dogs are not banned. Unfortunately some areas have breed discriminatory legislation that bans dogs who look like certain breeds, including Pit Bulls, regardless of their actual background or behavior. Check if you meet any statutory requirements in regards to adopting a Pit Bull. If you rent or have a Homeowners Association, make sure a Pit Bull-type dog is allowed under the terms of your lease or association rules. Additionally, you should verify that your homeowner's or renter's insurance does not prohibit you from adopting a Pit Bull. If there is a problem, consider whether you are open to changing insurance companies since there are companies that cover all breeds of dogs. Are you willing to protect your Pit Bull? If you are looking for a guard dog, pick another breed. In general, Pit Bulls are terrible guard dogs because they love people so much. In fact, you need to be the "guard dog" when you parent this breed. You'll need to protect your dog from others who may unjustly fear your dog based on his appearance. Laws and landlords can change so you will need to be your dog's advocate.