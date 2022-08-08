Kee
Kee

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

5 to 22 pounds (proportionate to height)

height

Up to 13 inches (Toy), 13 to 15 inches (Miniature), 15 to 17 inches (Standard)

family

Northern

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

5 to 22 pounds (proportionate to height)

height

Up to 13 inches (Toy), 13 to 15 inches (Miniature), 15 to 17 inches (Standard)

family

Northern

With his wedge-shaped head, striking facial mask, prick ears and full tail that curls over the back, the Alaskan Klee Kai is a true reflection of his Northern roots, his spitz-type resemblance a smaller version of the well-known Alaskan Husky.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

 

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Breed Rescue

Breed Rescue

Purebred dogs often need rescuing, too. Fortunately, hundreds of purebred rescue groups serve just that purpose.

Cute puppy

What Are The Requirements For Adopting a Pet?

Thank you for your interest in adopting a pet! Each adoption group that lists their pets on Petfinder has their own rules and requirements for adopting out pets. Petfinder doesn't dictate adoption group policy, including adoption requirements and whether out-of-state adoptions are allowed by each group.

Similar Breeds