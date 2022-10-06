Cats are notorious for hating water, but did you know that some cat breeds love to get wet? Find out which breeds, and why.

Does your cat love getting wet? Statistically speaking, probably not! Most cats are fascinated by running water even if they don’t want to play in it — but some cats not only tolerate water, they enjoy getting wet. We’ve got the videos to prove it.

Cat Breeds that Like Water

According to The Cat Fancier’s Association, there are many cat breeds that like to get wet, to varying degrees. They include the Maine Coon, Turkish Angora, Japanese Bobtail, American Bobtail, Manx, Norwegian Forest Cat, American Shorthair, Turkish Van, and Bengal cats.

Don’t believe us? Check out these Bengal cats, Kuma and Elton, who are having a blast in their owner’s bathtub:

They can’t get enough of the moist, sloshy stuff. Look at them standing in the partially filled tub, pawing at the water, splashing around, even shaking it off their heads casually like dogs — but never leaving the tub!

Here’s a Savannah kitty, Cheeta, in the kitchen sink:

She’s not only splashing around in the water, she puts her head right into the stream coming out of the faucet. It looks like she's having a blast in the sink, but that's got to make it hard for her owner to do the dishes.

Why Some Cats Love to Get Wet

Many big cats in the wild will swim or bathe in rivers or lakes to escape the extreme heat in hotter climates. This may be why domestic cats prefer warmer room temperatures and sitting or lying in sunbeams on floors and window sills.

Because domestic cats were largely shielded from the elements as they were bred, many don’t experience the same enjoyment from getting wet — it's simply not something they regularly experienced. Domestic cats are fully capable of cleaning themselves with their tongues, so add in the experience of getting sprayed with water bottles or being forced to take a bath, and it’s not surprising so many cats prefer to stay dry.

Whether your own cat loves water or not, many do. If you’re looking for a cat that loves water, check out some of the breeds mentioned above.