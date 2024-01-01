The Bengal may look like a wild cat, but some say this breed is as lovably friendly as any domestic cat. Full of life and very people-oriented, Bengals are playful, gregarious, energetic cats with a generous dose of feline curiosity. Fans of the Bengal rave about their personality and playful antics. Bengals form strong bonds of love and loyalty with their families, and become faithful, affectionate, fun-loving friends, provided you meet them halfway and give them the love they need in return.

Athletic and agile, Bengals love to climb and will gravitate toward the highest point in any room. Bengals are often great sources of entertainment. One of the main characteristics that make them so special as companions is their intelligence. It’s not surprising Bengals are sharp as furry tacks since surviving in the jungle takes wit as well lightning reflexes.

Bengals learn very quickly, and enjoy learning new behaviors. In fact, they may learn tricks you’d rather they didn’t, such as turning on and off light switches, opening doors, and flushing toilets. The curious Bengal may get into everything, and changes in the home often provoke a quick response from the Bengal. Open a cupboard and your Bengal may dive in for a look-see, and will rearrange the contents if they’re not up to his standards.

Because of the leopard cat’s habit of eliminating in water to hide their scent from larger predators, some Bengals learn to use the toilet. Like their wild relatives, Bengals relish their freedom; they dislike being held or restrained. This isn’t unique to Bengals but to most very active breeds. Bengals often love water, particularly if it’s running. Some only dip an occasional paw under the faucet, while others may try to go for a romp in the tub or shower—as long as it’s their idea. Some report that their cats’ fascination with water borders on obsession, and steps must be taken to keep floods to a minimum; Bengal owners quickly learn to keep the toilet lid down.