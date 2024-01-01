Bengals
Bengals

The Bengal is a domestic cat that has physical features distinctive to the small forest-dwelling wildcats, and with the loving, dependable temperament of a family pet. As such, some characteristics in the appearance of the Bengal are distinct from those found in other domestic cat breeds.

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 4 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 1 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 5 in 5

  • Independencelevel 2 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Why Does My Cat Splash Water Everywhere?

Q: I have two cats: One is about 4 years old, the other is at least 11. My younger cat has suddenly developed an obsession with swatting the water out of his water bowl. I'm not talking about gentle splashes either -- these are full-force tidal waves!

How to Keep Cats Off Counters

How to Keep Cats Off Counters

Every morning Martha, a stately Maine coon mix, sashayed across the breakfast table and made a beeline for her favorite windowsill, shedding cat hair into the butter and flinging litter granules from her long furry tail along the way. When Mitch noticed clay particles floating in his coffee mug for the third morning in a row, he erupted. “No more cats on the kitchen table!” he bellowed-and Martha seemed to get the message. But by 7:30 the next morning, Martha’s march began anew. Short of barring her from the kitchen, Mitch wondered how he could put an end to Martha’s “surface shenanigans.”

Similar Breeds