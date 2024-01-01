Body:

Moderately long and substantial with a rectangular stance. Their chest is full and broad. They have slightly higher hips with prominent shoulder blades. They are often muscular and athletic in appearance.

Head:

Broad modified wedge, in proportion to the body. Their cheekbones are apparent. In profile they have a slightly concave curve between their nose and their brow with good length between their brow and ears. Their brow distinctive, evidenced by a slightly rounded forehead to eye ridge.

Ears:

Medium; wide at base with slightly rounded tips, wide-set, upright with a slight outward tilt. Lighter colored thumbprints on the back of the ears may appear on all tabbies, including lynx points.

Eyes:

Large, almost almond in shape; deep set; outside corner angled slightly upward towards the ears. Medium-wide apart. Distinctive brow above the eye creates a top line to the eye and produces the their natural hunting gaze. Their eye color can be copper, gold, yellow, or green; blue in bi-color/van, colorpoint, lynxpoint, or oddeyed white cats.

Legs and Paws:

In proportion to the body and of good length. Their paws large and round. Toe tufts may be seen in long-haired cats. They often have five toes in front and four in back.

Tail:

Tail short, flexible and expressive; may be straight, slightly curved or kinked, or have bumps along length. Their tail tends to be broad at base, strong and substantial. Straighter tails exhibit fat pad at end of tail.

Coat - Longhair:

Length medium-longhair, slightly shaggy; tapering to slightly longer hair on their legs, belly and tail; ruff slight, mutton chops may sometimes be seen. Their coat's texture is non-matting, resilient; density-double coat. Undercoat present, not extremely dense; with seasonal variations of coat.

Coat - Shorthair:

Length medium, semi-dense; texture non-matting, resilient with slight loft; density-double coat, hard topcoat with a soft, downy undercoat. Their coat may be softer in texture in dilute colors, lynx points and silvers.

Color:

These cats come in all colors and combination of colors. Their coat pattern sometimes enhance the natural wild appearance of this breed.