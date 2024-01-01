The domestic shorthair personalities are as varied as they get. From playful to calm or vocal to quiet, no matter the personality, these cats are social when raised with humans and make great pets for most families, including those with other pets or children.

While they are descendants of cats who used to hunt mice, all cats are individuals and that means not all domestic shorthairs are going to want to chase mice or want to bring their parents “gifts.”

Domestic shorthair cats are known to be excellent at acrobatics like leaping and balancing. This becomes clear in their often-playful nature. Having a great, safe place for these cats to bird watch while keeping an eye on the household will keep these cats satisfied and mentally stimulated for hours on end.

Domestic shorthairs can be energetic and will probably be grateful for as many opportunities to keep their minds and bodies active. Scratching posts, feather toys and the classic cardboard box can quickly become favorites for these cats and provide plenty of mental and physical exercise for them.

Typically laid-back and carefree, these cats enjoy sunbathing and, like many other cats, they will enjoy an afternoon catnap just about anywhere, including your lap. Head scratches are a must for the highly affectionate domestic shorthairs and cat parents would do best to schedule in at least 15 minutes of play each day with them.