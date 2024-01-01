Japanese Bobtail Cats & Kittens

The Japanese Bobtail presents the overall impression of a medium-sized cat with clean lines and bone structure, well-muscled but straight and slender rather than massive in build. The unique set of this cat’s eyes, combined with high cheekbones and a long parallel nose, lend a distinctive Japanese cast to the face. The short tail resembles a bunny tail with the hair fanning out to create a pom-pom appearance, which effectively camouflages underlying bone structure of the tail. Overall type, composed of balance, elegance, and refinement is essence of Japanese Bobtail breed.

 

  • Playfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 5 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 2 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 4 in 5

  • Independencelevel 2 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

