Don’t get a Somali if you want a cat that can be taken for a furry doorstop, or if you want a cat that’s just going to lie around the house all day. With all the virtues of the Abyssinian and adorned by a gorgeous semi-long coat, the Somali is a beautiful and boisterous addition to any household.

Like the Abyssinian, the Somali is vigorous and animated, has a keen sense of feline humor, and a real need for play. Everything is a game to a Somali; some will play fetch, but many prefer to chase that ball down the hall and then bat it up and down, around and around, until it rolls back to your feet for you to throw again—and again. If it rolls under something from which they can’t retrieve it, then back they’ll come and give you a wide-eyed stare or a gentle tap so you’ll get up and put the ball back in play. Wands and fishing poles with feathers are a huge hit; you’ll need a lockable cupboard for when playtime is over.

Fanciers say the Somali shares more than just a passing resemblance to the wily fox; Somalis know more ways to get into adorable mischief than a barrel of foxes. How adorable you find their mischief often depends upon the hour—it’s less adorable when you’re jolted awake at 4:00 a.m. by the loud crash of a breakable knickknack hitting the floor. They are highly intelligent, which contributes to their talent for mischievous amusement. The Somali is active, curious, and high-spirited, and loves to prance around the house, opening cupboards and generally getting into trouble.

Their voices are soft, their minds active, and their food dishes always empty. They also tend to be determined cats; once they get an idea in their furry little heads, there’s no dissuading them. They’re not belligerent about that idea rolling around between their ears; they’re just tenacious. Somalis are people-oriented and affectionate, but are not lap cats. They don’t like to be cuddled and when picked up usually are all wiggles until you relent and put them down. When you’re relaxing on the couch, they prefer to be near rather than on you. They do, however, want to be involved in every aspect of your life. Open a drawer and your Somali will be there to peer in, and stick a curious paw inside, too. Somalis are the best home entertainment you can buy, and they are more like people than cats— small, hairy, hyperactive people. Very energetic and high spirited, Somalis cavort like kittens until well into old age.