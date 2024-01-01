Himalayan Cats & Kittens

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Himalayans
Himalayans

The Himalayan is a hybrid breed identical to the Persian, but distinguished by the points on the cats’ extremities (the facial mask, feet, ears, and tail) which results in a Persian-type cat with the coloring and deep blue eyes of the Siamese-patterned cat. The ideal Himalayan is a strong cat with excellent boning and musculature, a well-balanced cat, giving the impression of robust power.

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 1 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 4 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 5 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 5 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 2 in 5

  • Independencelevel 2 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, cats are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Maine Coon Cat Breed

What Are The Fluffiest Cat & Kitten Breeds?

Long, luxurious fur; soft, pettable coats—there’s no denying it, fluffy kittens are the epitome of cuddly pets. If you’re looking to welcome one to your family, read on for a few quick tips on grooming and care, and a list of some breeds you may want to consider.

Giving cat a bath

How to Survive Giving Your Cat a Bath

In the wild, there are many big cats that actually enjoy being in the water. Tigers, leopards and lions all like to soak, most likely because their usual habitat is in a hot environment and it helps cool them off. Domestic cats may have evolved to dislike water because most breeds have coats that absorb rather than deflect moisture. It's harder for them to get dry after they're soaked.

Similar Breeds