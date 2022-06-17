How to Travel With Your Cat In The Car

Part 1: Get Your Cat to Like the Car

For many cats, riding in the car is unpleasant. But for some, it’s the worst thing that could ever happen to them (according to them, at least).

Before embarking on a road trip, first spend some time getting your cat to like the car. Then, once your cat is comfortable in his carrier, the next step to reducing the stress of vet visits (or travel in general) is to create positive car associations for your cat. The process takes some time and patience, but it’s worth it. Here’s how: