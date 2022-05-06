When it comes to agility courses, why should dogs get to have all the fun? Here's how to make just the right agility course for your cat.

Why should dogs get to have all the fun training for agility? Training your kitty to go through an obstacle courses provides her with essential exercise and mental stimulation. Plus, that's quality bonding time for the two of you.

Here's how to make your own cat agility course right in your living room.

Start Easy

Don't jump right into full-on agility training. Start with something easy, such as having her retrieve a treat from a paper bag tunnel. Cut off the bottom of a bag and turn it on its side. Place a treat at one end and encourage your kitty to walk through the paper bag to get it. Once she's mastered this, she can graduate to a pop-up mesh tunnel (you can find these at most toy stores). If your cat doesn't seem interested in treats, try waving a feather toy or mouse to get her instinctual predatory drive going.

Jump Through a Hoop

Jumping through hoops isn't just for big cats at the circus. You can also train your house cat pretty easily. First, encourage your kitty to walk through the hoop while the base of the hoop is placed on the ground. Place a treat or toy on the other side and have your kitty step through. Over time, you can slowly raise the hoop and the treat higher and higher. Eventually your cat will need to jump to get through it.