Body

Elongated and stocky, with a good muscular feel.

Head

Skull strong, broad, and rounded; a slight flat spot just in front of each ear, and a slight flat spot on forehead in between the ears. Forehead slopes back and is slightly convex. Nose is medium in length and width, in proportion to size of the head; nose starts just below eyes and is Roman (slightly convex) in shape and profile; nostrils are set low on nose leather. Cheeks full with somewhat rounded muzzle; muzzle neither short and blunted nor pointed and narrow. Jaws heavy. Chin strong and well-developed.

Ears

Medium in length; almost as wide at the base as tall. Modified to a rounded point at tip; set as much to the side as to the top of the head.

Eyes

Almost round with sweet expression. Set well apart, with the outer corner tilted very slightly upward. Blue in color.

Legs & Paws

Legs medium in length and heavy. Paws large, round, and firm; five toes in front, four behind. Paw pads: pink sometimes with dark spot(s) on paw pad(s) because of two colors in pattern.

Tail

Medium in length, in pleasing proportion to the body.

Coat

Medium long to long, silken in texture, with heavy ruff around the neck; slightly curly on stomach. Fur does not mat.

Color

Seal point, blue point, chocolate point, and lilac point. Body color even; strong contrast between body color and points. Points of mask, ears, legs, and tail dense and clearly defined, all the same shade. Mask covers entire face including whisker pads and connects to ears by tracings. No ticking or white hair in points. Front paws have white gloves ending in even line across paw at, or between, second or third joints. Upper limit of white is metacarpal (dew) pad. Glove on back paws covers all toes; may extend higher than front gloves. Gloves extend up back of hock, called laces. Laces end in point or inverted “V” and extend ½ to ¾ of the way up hock. Ideally, front gloves match, back gloves match, and laces match.