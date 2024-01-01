Whatever the reason behind it, surrendering a cat is a heartbreaking decision to make. And make no mistake—this decision will also result in stress and heartache for your cat.

Because of this, it’s important that you don’t make this decision without first exhausting all other options, including trying to rehome your cat, before you arrive at the “surrender cat” solution.

How to Surrender a Cat

If you’re searching online for “cat surrender near me,” or “immediate cat surrender near me,” your results will likely be focused on shelters for homeless animals. Your surrender cat to shelter process should begin with calls and visits to various shelters to learn which ones are able to accept surrenders. Unfortunately, many shelters are constantly struggling to operate under the burden of too many animals in need and too few resources.

If a shelter can accept your cat, make a visit so you can see how the animals are cared for before you release your cat to them.

The transition from a home environment to a shelter environment is difficult for pets, so it’s essential that you don’t just give away a cat without first knowing where your cat will be living as they wait in hope of a new home. Because of the number of adult cats in shelters, this can be a long wait.

Can I Take My Cat to a No-Kill Shelter?

Because of the wait time involved in finding a home for adult cats, if your goal is to give cat up for adoption, your best option would be to take it to a no-kill shelter.

Although these welfare organizations must sometimes deal with the heartbreaking decision to euthanize an animal due to severe or untreatable illnesses or behavior problems when all other potential solutions have been tried, in terms of shelter situations they offer your cat the best chance of finding their way into a new home.

How to Give a Cat to a No-Kill Shelter

The process is the same as it would be for any shelter: