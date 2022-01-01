Cat & Kitten Behavior Problems

Problems

Why Does My Cat Scratch Everything?

Scratching is a normal part of cat behavior and serves several functions, including conditioning of the claws, providing a means of stretching, and acting as a marker (both olfactory, or scent, and visual). Cats like to scratch! The act of scratching actually removes frayed and worn outer claws, exposing new, sharper ones. However, what is normal cat behavior can become frustrating to deal with for cat owners -- particularly when the cat in question starts destroying furniture or even scratching members of the family.