How to Surrender Your Dog: A Comprehensive Guide

Going through the process of surrendering a dog to a shelter can be extremely overwhelming, stressful and emotional for both dog and owner. If you find yourself in a position of needing to surrender your dog, this article provides clear and comprehensive steps to help you and your dog through the process with answers to questions like how much does it cost to surrender a dog or where to surrender an aggressive dog.

Choosing to Surrender a Dog

Depending on the circumstances, sometimes it’s not possible to keep a pet. If a dog is a threat to the safety of any pet or person, surrendering becomes an option to consider. Before choosing this route, however, it’s imperative to exhaust all options such as rehoming your dog. Surrendering a pet to a shelter is easier said than done for numerous reasons.

1. Lengthy Process

In doing your research, you may be reading articles in search of “immediate dog surrender near me.” But while the concept of surrendering a dog to a shelter may seem simple and convenient, there is a process that shelters and rescues go through in order to take in a dog you surrender. That process often entails making an appointment and meeting with a shelter or rescue worker. You’ll likely be asked to provide a full health and behavioral history. Your dog will undergo a health and behavior exam, and even after all that, a shelter may not immediately accept your pet.

2. Acceptance Status

Meeting with a shelter or rescue to initiate a surrender is also heavily dependent on whether the facility is accepting pets. More often than not, their facilities are overcrowded and simply don’t have the space to accept animals. So go into it knowing that a lot of effort needs to be made to call around seeking out shelters or rescues that might be willing to take in your dog.

3. Surrender Fees

If you’re asking, “where can I surrender my dog for free?”, the reality is that shelters and rescue organizations require a fee to surrender a pet. While all shelters and rescues are different, many of them use this fee to provide updated vaccinations, any surgeries or medical procedures as well as flea control, deworming treatments and microchipping. These are typically standard procedures for any pet that enters their facility.

4. Potential to Adopt

The best-case scenario is that you give your dog up for adoption, and the shelter or rescue successfully finds a forever home for your dog. While many pets find new homes after surrender, there are instances where the shelter or rescue finds a dog not fit for adoption due to health issues, such as an untreatable disease. In an instance such as this, euthanasia may be considered. So, there’s no guarantee that every pet surrendered at a shelter will go on to find a forever home.

For these reasons and more, it’s critical to consider all your options before typing “dog surrender near me” into the search bar. Only when you have thoroughly exhausted every possible option should you turn to surrender.