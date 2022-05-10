5 Tips for Using a GoPro With Dogs

I've outsourced much of the legwork for my past few videos to Eko and Penny. With a GoPro strapped to their backs, the pups let me see adventures from a fun new perspective

Best of all, the pups don't mind the camera gear one bit A number of people have asked questions about setup/settings, so I thought I'd share what I've learned so far. I'm no expert, but I've realized a few key points to get the best, useable video from the dogs.

1. Find the right harness You can't put a GoPro on your dog if you can't...well, put a GoPro on your dog. Which is easier said than done. GoPro sells a dog-specific harness, but it's received mixed reviews about it's durability and effectiveness. I've had better luck adapting the standard chest mount to sit high on the pups' backs. When looking at harnesses, be mindful of your dog's size. Also, be ready to tinker with its fit in order to find a snug, comfortable fit.

2. Be ready for bad footage. A lot of it When I hold the camera and purposefully aim it, most of my videos still need major editing. So when it’s strapped to a dog’s back? Prepare for a whole lot of useless footage. If you want to put a GoPro on your pup, you should be prepared to do some serious sifting through aimless footage of the sky, random butt-sniffs, etc. But stick with it and I promise you’ll find gold.

3. Shoot video at a high FPS GoPros shoot video in a whole slew of different resolutions/settings. The impulse is to shoot in the highest resolution (4K) but 4K footage is unwatchable when shot from the perspective of a galloping pup. Instead, set your video mode to shoot at a higher FPS (frames per second) like 1080 x 120, or 720 x 240. A high frame rate allows for super smooth slow-motion playback, which eliminates frenetic camera shake.

4. Editing software is your best friend You don’t need expensive tools and professional skills to make great GoPro videos, but you do need a few basic post-processing tools. First, I highly recommend Microsoft Hyperlapse (There’s a free trial version). Hyperlapse uses some pretty incredible stabilization technology to create smooth timelapses of shaky footage. Second, download any basic video editing software. All you need to know is how to cut you video into the clips you want and how to adjust the speed of your video for slomo. Both of which are very straightforward to learn.