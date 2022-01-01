Potty & House Training Dogs

Potty Training & House Training

Tips For How to Housetrain a Dog

Adopting a new dog is such a fun, exciting time. But it can also be challenging, as you’re both getting to know each other and your new life together. A common source of frustration for new dog owners is house training a puppy. If you adopted a puppy or an adult dog that’s not fully housetrained, one of the first things you need to teach them is how to go to the bathroom outside. Even fully housetrained dogs will need a reintroduction to the basics when moving into a new home.