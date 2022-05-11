How to Potty Train a Puppy in 12 Steps

The secret of how to potty train a puppy is consistency, patience, positive reinforcement and a manageable schedule. Most puppies learn a training schedule within 4 to 6 months, and if they are under 24 weeks old, will need to potty a minimum of 3 to 5 times per day. In the beginning of potty training, be prepared for many trips outdoors throughout the day. The best method to teach a puppy to go outside is consistency, and all dogs learn what’s expected fairly quickly once a routine is in place. 12-step potty training guide Learn to patiently train a puppy to potty in a certain area with this easy guide. Take the puppy outdoors early in the morning as possible. Place your puppy in an area that he will mark as his potty-training spot. Allow the pup to smell the ground and explore until a favorable spot is found. After his potty, lavish your young dog with lots of praise for good behavior. Return indoors to give your pup breakfast. 20 minutes after eating/drinking/playing, take the pup outside again. Place your puppy in the same spot he marked earlier. Allow him to explore again. To help him understand it’s time to potty, walk him around the area slowly and encourage him to follow you or teach him to potty with a command that you’ll continue to use, such as “go potty”. Repeat the command and point down to the area for him to go to. This may take a few tries. Once the pup potties, give him lots of praise, you may even reward him with a tiny treat. 2-hours later, repeat steps 7 to 10. Dog training tip: be consistent, never miss a break, always be supportive to your puppy and you’ll get the results you want in no time!

Which potty training schedule is best for your puppy’s age? 2-HR POTTY TRAINING SCHEDULE 3-HR POTTY TRAINING SCHEDULE 24-hr For puppies up to 6 months old For puppies up 6-12 months old 6:00 short walk/potty short walk/potty 6:30 feed*/water/potty feed*/water/potty 9:00 potty 10:00 potty 11:00 feed*/water/potty 13:00 short walk/potty feed*/water/potty 15:00 potty 16:00 feed*/water/potty short walk/potty 18:00 short walk/potty 19:00 feed*/water/potty 20:00 potty 20:30 feed*/water/potty 22:00 potty potty *roughly 20 mins after each meal/water

How long does it take to potty train a puppy? Some puppies pick up potty training in six months but it can take longer. Puppies, like most young, learn at their own pace and it is important to be patient, kind, and supportive during potty training. A puppy’s bladder control depends on his size, breed and age. Smaller breeds need to have increased breaks as their bodies process food and liquids much faster than larger breeds. From the first day of your pup’s potty training schedule, ensure that you are consistent so that he learns that he goes out after a nap, playtime, food or any activity. Most puppies need potty breaks every couple of hours, regardless of their breed. 10 potty training tips to get you started Create a designated space for your puppy using a baby gate to limit his run of the house.

