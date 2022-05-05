Help! My puppy won’t use the pee pads!

In January, Petfinder held a live Q&A on Facebook with pet trainers Andrea Arden and Mychelle Blake. Over the coming weeks we'll be posting some of our favorite questions and answers here on the blog. Have a pet question? Check back regularly for news about our next live Q&A!

Q: I have a 13-week-old toy Poodle. At first, she used her pee pee pad, but now she is going on my rugs in the kitchen and in the bathroom.

I washed them, told her "no" and put her on the pad, but she has continued not to use the pad for a week. So my question is how to train my puppy to use a pee pee pad? -- Ashley

A: At 13 weeks, your pup hasn't had much time to develop a reliable habit of eliminating in the right spot (i.e. of your choosing).

One of the most common mistakes pet parents make is assuming that once they see a behavior happening, it means it is set in stone. Just like building physical muscles, learning muscles take time and lots of repetitions to grow strong.

I would suggest the following: