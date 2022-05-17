How to Dispose of Dog Poop the Green Way

As a responsible dog owner, you're probably already courteous enough to clean up after your dog, something everyone appreciates. Eco-Friendlier Ways to Clean up After Your Dog As a responsible dog owner, you're probably already courteous enough to clean up after your dog, something everyone appreciates. The very act of removing your dog's waste from yards or patches of grass off city sidewalks or dog parks goes a long way toward protecting public health, and making your community a nicer place to live. Most of us feel like we're doing a good job going green because we reuse the plastic bags we get from the grocery store to pick up and dispose of dog poop. The problem is, the poop doesn't just go away. While your neighborhood is cleaner, the unfortunate results are tons of dog poop, individually wrapped in plastic bags, piling up in landfills, unable to degrade and return to the earth.

Find your best match It only takes 60 seconds. Get Started

Fortunately, there are plenty of greener solutions to the dog poop problem. Here are some we've found: Biodegradable poop bags If you live in a city high-rise with no outdoor space, bagging the dog poop and putting it in a garbage can may be your greenest option. But instead of reusing plastic grocery bags, use biodegradable poop bags like BioBag for dog poop, and reusable shopping bags for shopping. Then no plastic bags are used. The dog poop will still end up in a landfill, but it at least has a shot at disintegrating. Flushable poop bags If you can get past the ick factor of bringing your dog's poop inside, a flushable poop bag like Flusheze may be a better option. Your dog's waste gets disposed of down the toilet, through the city's sewer system. It's greener, and your garbage cans will smell better. Outdoor flushing Now, what if you could flush without bringing the dog poop inside? The Powerloo connects to your sewer line from outside your house. You just scoop the poop and flush it from your yard. No bags needed.