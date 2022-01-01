Dog Obedience Training

Obedience Training

Recall Training – Teaching a Dog to Come When Called

The most important lesson you can impart with your pet is to train your dog to come. A dog that responds immediately and consistently when you call them can enjoy freedoms that other dogs cannot. Such a dog can play in the dog run, hike with you in leash-free parks, and keep out of trouble in almost any situation. Even if you never plan to have your dog off its leash, things happen. Collars break, leashes slip, gates or doors are inadvertently left open. When an accident happens, having a reliable “recall” on your dog could very well save their life. While this article can’t cover all the different exercises that contribute to dog recall training, I’ve outlined a couple of fundamental ones.