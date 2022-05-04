How Much Does a Dog or Puppy Cost?

Basic costs, of course, are just that—basic, and even those can vary widely, as you can see in the chart below.

Keep in mind that the cost of a puppy could be higher than that of an adult dog, and those numbers don’t include unknowns like emergency veterinary care or variable costs like boarding, professional grooming or training.

While their companionship is priceless, there are tangible costs that come along with bringing home a new dog or puppy. Ultimately, it depends on factors like the type of dog you get, where you live, where you shop, and what kind of squeaky toys you decide to spring for. But in terms of the necessities, you can expect the cost of a dog or puppy to start at a minimum of $395 in the first year, and continue to cost at least $326 each year following .

Beyond the basics, some additional puppy costs may pop up. Some are fun splurges, others are necessary medical care, but either way, if you can stash away some cash, it may help with the extras and the unexpected, like those listed below.

7 Budgeting Tips for a New Dog or Puppy

Getting a best friend doesn't have to break your budget. When it comes to pet care costs, there are a lot of ways to save, including these ideas below:

1. Consider an Adult Dog: How much does a puppy cost versus a grown dog? It definitely depends, but in many instances, adult dogs need less training and have already undergone necessary veterinary procedures, bringing your costs down considerably. If your heart is set on a puppy, however, you can still bring down costs by choosing adoption. Speaking of …

2. See What Your Adoption Group Covers: Ask what’s included in your dog’s adoption fee. Most dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption (a procedure that may cost up to $300), and given exams, initial vaccinations and de-worming (costs that can range from $425–$800). Permanent identification may also be covered, so ask if your pet will be microchipped—some new owners will still need to register the device at a cost of around $35, but some shelters will cover this for you, and you’ll simply need to mail in the form.

3. Try DIY Grooming: Get some grooming tools and dog shampoo (about $20 and $10 respectively) and get to work at home. Just make sure you have the lowdown on your dog’s coat, so you can work with it properly.

4. Team up for Training: There are a number of apps available to help train your dog, along with videos and online training tips. Do some research and tackle the challenge together as a team.

5. Search for Second-Hand Supplies: Local swap sites and yard sales offer a lot of possibilities for your pet’s needs. Many owners are looking to unload gently used equipment once their dog has been trained, and new crates alone can cost up to $250, depending on the size of your dog and the type of crate you select.

6. Put Some Savings in the Bowl: Pet food will likely be your biggest expense. Look online for special offers, see if you can find deals on pet supplies for new pet parents, and follow your favorite pet food brand in social media to be notified of offers. Costs will vary depending on the type, quality and amount needed, and veterinary diets for specific conditions tend to be more expensive.

7. Consider Pet Health Insurance: Defray any unexpected health costs with some advance planning. The sooner you sign up, the sooner you’re covered.

Got all that? Good. If the costs fit your budget, and you’re ready to adopt a new best friend, you can start planning with this handy adoption checklist—just don’t forget to add a line item for tail wags, and wet-nosed kisses. Luckily, they’re priceless and come at no charge.