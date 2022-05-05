How to Stop Dog Barking In Your Car

Q: I have a 2.5-year-old Pomeranian-Beagle that we rescued through Petfinder when he was a puppy. He loves to go on car rides, but when anyone leaves the car he whines, yips and barks. It's so bad, we don't like to take him with us anymore. -- Virginia G.

Andrea Arden, CPDT at Andrea Arden Dog Training in New York City, writes: I just took a trip with a friend and her dog has a similar issue. It is quite alarming to hear a dog scream at any time, but especially when you sit with him in a small car as his "mom" heads into a gas station for a potty break!

This behavior indicates high stress and arousal due to insecurity about being left. Just like a coach sets up lots of practice sessions prior to the big game, you need to schedule time for practice sessions with your dog prior to leaving him in the car with a friend while you travel. (Of course, never leave your dog unsupervised in a car at any time of year.)