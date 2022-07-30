Wheaten Terrier
Wheaten Terrier

Traits and Characteristics

type

Terrier

weight

30-40 lb

height

17.19"

family

Terrier

The Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier is an all-around dog, square-proportioned, graceful, and strong, not exaggerated in any way. Their gait is free and lively with good reach and drive; their tail held erect. Their abundant, soft, single coat distinguishes them from all other terriers. Their wavy coat is not evident in youngsters. It is long and silky with a gentle wave. Their overall appearance is often one of grace and strength in an alert and happy dog.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 4 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

