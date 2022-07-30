The Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier is an all-around dog, square-proportioned, graceful, and strong, not exaggerated in any way. Their gait is free and lively with good reach and drive; their tail held erect. Their abundant, soft, single coat distinguishes them from all other terriers. Their wavy coat is not evident in youngsters. It is long and silky with a gentle wave. Their overall appearance is often one of grace and strength in an alert and happy dog.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!