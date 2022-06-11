How To Stop A Dog From Chewing When Home Alone?

Chewing is a natural behavior for dogs. They use their mouths to explore the environment in the same way that humans use their hands as investigative tools. Irksome and sometimes expensive destructive chewing usually takes place when the owner is not with the dog. Therefore, correction when the dog starts or is in the act is impossible. The chewing can then become a compulsive behavior when the dog is lonely, bored, stressed or anxious.

What type of chewer is your dog?

It’s important to understand why your dog is chewing before you get to how to stop your dog from chewing. Every new puppy or dog parent should expect a certain amount of destruction from curiosity-based or tension-relieving oral tendencies of a pet.

The solution to the problem lies in removing the environmental cause and guiding the dog towards the appropriate objects to chew. Once you understand the motivation for chewing, apply one of these in-home-training techniques

The Bored/Unstimulated Dog

The Problem

The lonely dog is one that is left alone for long periods of time in an unstimulating environment. These dogs chew out of boredom. To remedy the situation several things are in order. First make sure your dog is well exercised. An aerobic work-out is required for older puppies and adolescents. Second, provide your dog with a place that he can have all to himself. Dogs possess a denning instinct; let it work for you. The best way to confine a dog is with a kennel crate. A small bathroom or a kitchen area may do, if the dog is adverse to crating. However, there are many chewable objects in these rooms including flooring and cabinetry.

How to help your dog

Provide plenty of exercise for both body and mind.

Give your dog plenty of people-time. Provide a confinement area and be sure to remove all things he shouldn’t chew.

Teach him to love being in his crate.

Leave him with an inedible chew bone – ones that are not easily consumed or change their form as the dog gnaws at them.

Confine the chewing dog in his crate whenever you are unable to supervise his activity. Leave him with a couple of acceptable chewies. ACCEPTABLE CHEWIES are toys that are not easily consumed, ones that may change their form as the dog gnaws at them. Nylabones, beef marrow bones, large rawhide knots all become more interesting to the dog as he works on them; the chewing action creates all sorts of lumps and depressions that keep most canines enraptured for hours. KongTM toys can be stuffed with a variety of goodies including some of the dog’s breakfast, challenging him to work for his meal. Old shoes, towels, scrap wood, or phonebooks are not acceptable chew toys. Dogs cannot differentiate between old shoes and new shoes, or scrap wood from kitchen cabinetry. Don’t confuse your dog by giving him anything that may be mistaken for a forbidden object.

When you are ready to leave the house, put the dog in his confinement area with a couple of chewies and go. No long, sloppy goodbyes, no pleading or threatening gestures, just a cheery “see you later” or a matter-of-fact “be good,” that’s all.

For the first two weeks the dog cannot be allowed any unsupervised time. Put him in his crate each and every time that he is left alone. Do not give him an opportunity to chew a forbidden object without feedback.

Starting with the third week, put the dog in his crate with the door open and leave for about 10-20 minutes. If you return home to any destruction your dog is probably not bored and lonely, but rather is anxious about being separated from you.