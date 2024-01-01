One of only two terriers native to Wales, the Welsh Terrier probably descended from the old Black and Tan Rough Terrier that was popular in Britain in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. By the late 1700s, a distinctive breed—known as Ynysfor—was running with Otterhounds in North Wales. At the same time, a similar dog, the “Old English Broken Haired” Terrier, was popular in northern England. The two breeds were so similar that when they began to be shown, the same dog could compete successfully as either breed, and they were classified together.

Eventually, they all became known as Welsh Terriers, regardless of their origin. After all, both breeds had shared similar backgrounds and had been used to hunt otter, fox, and badger. In 1886, the English Kennel Club recognized the breed. From there, some sought to improve the Welsh Terrier by mixing in other breeds and their characteristics. The result was a dog that in some ways resembles a miniature Airedale Terrier. However, they never have attained the popularity that similar small, long-legged terriers have achieved.