Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Polish Lowland Sheepdog
Polish Lowland Sheepdog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

30-35 lb

height

17-20"

family

Herding

The Polish Lowland Sheepdog is a cobby, medium-sized dog, slightly longer than tall, with great agility. The breed is strong and muscular, enabling the dog to control livestock. The gait is fluid with a long stride, allowing this dog to trot effortlessly for hours. The dog is inclined to amble, which can act as a reconnaissance energy-efficient gait. Toeing in is considered natural. The coat is long, dense, shaggy, and double, providing great protection against the elements.

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

