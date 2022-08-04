Traits and Characteristics
The Polish Lowland Sheepdog is a cobby, medium-sized dog, slightly longer than tall, with great agility. The breed is strong and muscular, enabling the dog to control livestock. The gait is fluid with a long stride, allowing this dog to trot effortlessly for hours. The dog is inclined to amble, which can act as a reconnaissance energy-efficient gait. Toeing in is considered natural. The coat is long, dense, shaggy, and double, providing great protection against the elements.
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.