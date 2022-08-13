Icelandic Sheepdog
Icelandic Sheepdog

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

20-40 lb

height

16.5-18"

family

Spitz

The Icelandic Sheepdog is a Nordic herding spitz with typical pricked ears, a curled, bushy tail, and a double, stand-off coat. These features all help insulate this breed against frigid weather. The breed has two coat types, long and short. Both are double, thick, and waterproof with a fairly coarse outer coat and thick, soft undercoat. The Icelandic Sheepdog is a medium-sized (or slightly under medium) dog, longer than tall. The dog covers ground efficiently when trotting, displaying both agility and endurance.

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 5 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 5 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

