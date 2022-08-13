The Icelandic Sheepdog is a Nordic herding spitz with typical pricked ears, a curled, bushy tail, and a double, stand-off coat. These features all help insulate this breed against frigid weather. The breed has two coat types, long and short. Both are double, thick, and waterproof with a fairly coarse outer coat and thick, soft undercoat. The Icelandic Sheepdog is a medium-sized (or slightly under medium) dog, longer than tall. The dog covers ground efficiently when trotting, displaying both agility and endurance.

