Patterdale Terrier Dogs & Puppies

View Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Patterdale Terrier
Patterdale Terrier

This working terrier breed is treasured for his tenacity and courage, not to mention his endless desire to go to ground and his willingness to please. The Patterdale Terrier is sturdy, tough and active with a compact and balanced body. His small, flexible chest allows him to squeeze through tight spaces to pursue quarried vermin, while his strong neck, powerful jaws and teeth help him hold his game at bay.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Activity Levellevel 0 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Childrenlevel 0 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

  • Need for attentionlevel 0 in 5

  • Affection towards ownerslevel 0 in 5

  • Docilitylevel 0 in 5

  • Intelligencelevel 0 in 5

  • Independencelevel 0 in 5

  • Hardinesslevel 0 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Finding pets for you...

Related Content

Do Dogs Have Feelings?

Dogs bring out many emotions in us, but are they experiencing the same feelings?

Dog Oral Care – Dental & Teeth Cleaning

The good news is that cavities are rare in dogs. The really bad news is that more than 80 percent of dogs over the age of three have gum disease, and among dogs adopted from shelters and rescue groups the percentage is closer to one hundred.

Similar Breeds