This working terrier breed is treasured for his tenacity and courage, not to mention his endless desire to go to ground and his willingness to please. The Patterdale Terrier is sturdy, tough and active with a compact and balanced body. His small, flexible chest allows him to squeeze through tight spaces to pursue quarried vermin, while his strong neck, powerful jaws and teeth help him hold his game at bay.

