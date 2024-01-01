Known as the King of Terriers, the Airedale is the tallest terrier. Like many terriers, this breed counts the old English, or Black and Tan, Terrier as one of its primary progenitors. These medium-sized dogs were prized by Yorkshire hunters (and poachers) for hunting a variety of game from water rat to fox. The dogs could also find and retrieve birds. Around the mid 1800s, some of these terriers around the River Aire in South Yorkshire were crossed with Otterhounds in order to improve their hunting ability around water, as well as their scenting ability. The result was a dog adept at otter hunting, originally called the Bingley or Waterside Terrier but recognized as the Airedale Terrier in 1878. Crosses to the Irish and Bull Terriers were made in order to reduce some of the remnants of the Otterhound cross that were now considered less than beautiful. By 1900, the patriarch of the breed, Champion Master Briar, was gaining renown, and his offspring carried on his influence in America. The Airedale’s size and gameness continued to win worldwide fame. This dog's smart looks and manners won it a place as a police dog and family pet, both roles it still enjoys. After World War I, however, The Airedale's popularity declined, and today this dog's reputation is greater than its numbers.