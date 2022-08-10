The Buhund is a typical northern breed of the spitz type, with erect ears, full and curled tail, and double coat—all of which protect the dog against the cold. The breed has a square build, with moderate substance and bone, and is slightly less than medium sized. They are quick and sure-footed; their herding style is that of a loose-eyed upright breed, with a natural tendency to circle and gather. The gait is free and effortless, and temperament alert, self-confident, and lively. The outer coat is thick and hard but rather smooth. The undercoat is soft and dense.

