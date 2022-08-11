The Miniature Schnauzer is a robust, sturdily built terrier of nearly square proportion. Historically, they were developed to protect the home and farm from rodents and they are often quick and tough. Their gait displays good reach and drive. The Miniature Schnauzer's coat is double, with a close undercoat, and hard, wiry, outer coat which is longer on their legs, muzzle, and eyebrows. Their facial furnishings add to their keen expression.

