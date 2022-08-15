Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
This is a larger, more powerful version of the Standard Schnauzer. Their body is strong, compact, and nearly square, combining great power with agility. The stride is free and vigorous, with good reach and drive. Their double coat consists of a soft undercoat and a harsh, wiry, dense outer coat, a combination that once enabled them to withstand harsh, alpine conditions. Their hallmark beard and eyebrows, coupled with their smart outline, make a striking figure.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.