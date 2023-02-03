Schnauzer
Schnauzer

Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

35-45 lb

height

17.5-19.5"

family

Schnauzer

This is a robust, sturdily built, heavyset dog of square proportion. They are both strong and agile, with a  quick, powerful stride. Their coat is hard, wiry, and thick, with soft undercoat. Their hallmark whiskers, mustache, and eyebrows add to their often alert, spirited expression.

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary.