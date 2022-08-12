The Karelian Bear Dog is a medium-sized, sturdy and silent hunter that marks his game by barking. He’s very in tune with his senses, with an especially keen scent ability, positioning the breed as an exceptional big game hunter. Undoubtedly of the Spitz type, the Karelian Bear Dog has a triangle-shaped head, prick hears and harsh, straight, medium-length double coat with a tail that loosely curls over his back.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!