Karelian Bear Dog
Karelian Bear Dog

Traits and Characteristics

weight

44 to 49 pounds

height

21 ¼ to 23 ½ inches (male), 19 ¼ to 21 ¼ inches (female)

family

Northern

The Karelian Bear Dog is a medium-sized, sturdy and silent hunter that marks his game by barking. He’s very in tune with his senses, with an especially keen scent ability, positioning the breed as an exceptional big game hunter. Undoubtedly of the Spitz type, the Karelian Bear Dog has a triangle-shaped head, prick hears and harsh, straight, medium-length double coat with a tail that loosely curls over his back.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 4 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

