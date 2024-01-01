The Elkhound is an unusual hound because its roots lie in the spitz breeds, which the breed still closely resembles. The placement in the Hound Group reflects partly the misinterpretation of the original “hund” name as “hound,” but mostly because the breed is functionally a scenthound. Historically this dog used tracking abilities to hunt moose and other large game. The Elkhound has served as a hunter, guardian, herder, and defender at least since the time of the Vikings. In a land of subzero temperatures, deep snow, thick forests, and rugged mountains, only the hardiest of breeds could evolve to perform the variety of jobs at which the Elkhound excels. Although the breed had been carefully bred for centuries, only since the late 1800s were pedigrees kept. The breed has been exhibited in Scandinavian dog shows since that time and was brought to England and America shortly thereafter. The breed gained the American public’s attention when President Hoover was given an Elkhound as a gift from Norway in appreciation for his help in World War I. The AKC recognized the breed around 1930, and the Elkhound has enjoyed moderate popularity since then.