The Finnish Spitz has a foxlike appearance, incorporating the typical traits of a northern breed: small erect ears, dense double coat, and curled tail. They are square-proportioned, and without exaggeration, quick and light on their feet. Their double coat, consisting of a short soft undercoat and harsh straight outer coat about 1 to 2 inches long, provides insulation from the snow and cold, which once allowed them to hunt tirelessly under the coldest of conditions.

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!