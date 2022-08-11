Finnish Spitz
Finnish Spitz

Traits and Characteristics

type

Non-Sporting

weight

23-36 lb

height

15.5-20"

family

Spitz

The Finnish Spitz has a foxlike appearance, incorporating the typical traits of a northern breed: small erect ears, dense double coat, and curled tail. They are square-proportioned, and without exaggeration, quick and light on their feet.  Their double coat, consisting of a short soft undercoat and harsh straight outer coat about 1 to 2 inches long, provides insulation from the snow and cold, which once allowed them to hunt tirelessly under the coldest of conditions.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 4 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

