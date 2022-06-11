A dog who digs in the dirt to bury a bone is normal and cute, right? But, digging can be a problem if your little one decides to paw his way out of your yard. Learn how to stop a dog from digging.

Why a dog digs is related to breed, behavior and activity level. Some breeds may have higher prey drives and dig in search of burrowing animals or insects. Most dogs may dig because they are bored and need exercise, while other dogs dig cooling pits to beat the heat.

Dog digging: Which breeds dig the most?

It is virtually impossible to make digging breed-specific. The truth is that all dogs have the potential to dig. Below are just a few breeds known to find cooler environments, search for small animals or have a prey drive and may dig based on natural instinct.

*This list is not comprehensive and includes some breeds with a natural instinct for tracking, prey drive, and a need for colder environments.