Standing Catahoula Leopard dog breed against a white background
Traits and Characteristics

type

Hound

weight

50 to 90 pounds

height

20 to 24 inches

family

Herding

Powerful and muscular, the Catahoula Leopard Dog is a medium to large-sized dog with a broad head and drop ears. They are agile and tireless, built to be versatile working dogs. Serious while out doing a job, they are mellow and loving at home. Despite the name, the Catahoula Leopard Dog can have a variety of coat colors and eye colors beyond a leopard pattern. They can also be called the Louisiana Catahoula Leopard Dog and are the only dogs to have originated in Louisiana. 

  • Energy Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

