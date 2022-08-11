The massive Mastiff is heavy boned with a powerful musculature, being slightly longer than tall. Great strength is combined with endurance. Power and strength are evident in this dog's gait, which has good reach and drive. The double coat consists of a dense undercoat and a straight, coarse, outer coat of moderately short length. The expression is alert but kindly. The overall impression is one of grandeur and dignity.

