Traits and Characteristics
type
weight
height
family
The Cane Corso is a medium to large size mastiff-like dog—sturdy, muscular, largeboned, and athletic. This breed is strong and agile, and is neither overly bulky nor racy. This dog longer than tall. The gait is effortless and powerful. The coat is short, stiff, and dense. The Cane Corso projects confidence and power, a capable protector of property and family.
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.