Cane Corso
Traits and Characteristics

type

Working

weight

90-130 lb

height

23.5-27.5"

family

Mastiff

The Cane Corso is a medium to large size mastiff-like dog—sturdy, muscular, largeboned, and athletic. This breed is strong and agile, and is neither overly bulky nor racy. This dog longer than tall. The gait is effortless and powerful. The coat is short, stiff, and dense. The Cane Corso projects confidence and power, a capable protector of property and family.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 2 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 2 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 3 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 5 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

