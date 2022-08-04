Perro de Presa Canario DogView Adoptable Pets for This Breed
Traits and Characteristics
weight
height
family
Powerful, agile and courageous, the Perro de Presa Canario gives the overall appearance of a powerful, stately guard dog with a large, robust body that’s slightly longer than it is tall. He has a broad, deep chest with a large head and thick, elastic-like skin.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Energy Level
Exercise Requirements
Playfulness
Affection Level
Friendliness to Dogs
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Strangers
Watchfulness
Ease of Training
Grooming Requirements
Heat Sensitivity
Vocality
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.