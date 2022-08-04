Perro de Presa Canario Dog

Traits and Characteristics

weight

84 to 110 pounds

height

23 to 26 inches (male), 22 to 25 inches (female)

family

Guardian

Powerful, agile and courageous, the Perro de Presa Canario gives the overall appearance of a powerful, stately guard dog with a large, robust body that’s slightly longer than it is tall. He has a broad, deep chest with a large head and thick, elastic-like skin.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 2 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 1 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 1 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 5 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 2 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 1 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 2 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

