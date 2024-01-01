The Dogo Argentino’s powerful athleticism is on full display with his large, sleek, muscular body that’s just slightly longer than it is tall. He’s easily recognized by his short, snow white elastic-like coat and prized for his keen scent ability and explosive agility and energy. His broad, domed head, supported by a thick neck and deep chest, is accented by a striking muzzle and alert, intelligent expression.
Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!
Playfulness
Activity Level
Friendliness to Other Pets
Friendliness to Children
Grooming Requirements
Vocality
Need for attention
Affection towards owners
Docility
Intelligence
Independence
Hardiness
Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.
Temperament
The Dogo Argentino is humble and courageous with a strong instinct to protect his home and human family. Because such, it’s important he is properly trained and socialized as a puppy to make the distinction between familiar faces and strangers. Kind and loving by nature, the friendly, cheerful Dogo Argentino enjoys quality time with his closest companions.
Upkeep
Because of the Dogo Argentino’s short, glossy coat, he requires minimal grooming — weekly brushing and the occasional bath is all that’s needed. His strong nails grow quickly and should be trimmed regularly. The Dogo Argentino has a lot of energy to expand and therefore requires plenty of daily activity. Playtime in a fenced yard or being taken on a few walks a day is sufficient, though indoor exercise, such as chasing balls or playing hide-and-seek, also will keep him engaged. The Dogo Argentino also enjoys swimming, hiking, retrieving balls and catching flying discs and can be trained for agility, obedience and rally.
Health
- Major Concerns: Hypothyroidism and deafness
- Minor Concerns: Glaucoma and laryngeal paralysis
- Occasionally Seen: Hip dysplasia
- Suggested Tests: BAER
- Lifespan: 9 to 15 years
History
The Dogo Argentino was developed as a hunter of big game, such as wild boar and puma, with strong guarding instincts. Argentine physician Dr. Antonio Nores Martinez began the breed’s early development in 1928 by methodically crossing a local breed called the Old Fighting Dog of Cordoba with Mastiffs, Bulldogs and Bull Terriers. In addition to his supreme hunting skills, the Dogo Argentino also became known as a noble companion and loyal protector. The Federacion Cinologica Argentina recognized the Dogo Argentino in 1964, followed by the Fédération Cynologique Internationale in 1973, notably as the first and only Argentinian breed. In the United States, the breed was recognized by the United Kennel Club in 2001 and currently is in American Kennel Club’s miscellaneous class. Still known today for his strength and tenacity, the Dogo Argentino continues to serve as a hunting dog, guardian, family companion and general working dog.