The Boykin Spaniel is a medium-sized dog built to flush and retrieve over all types of ground conditions with agility and reasonable speed. This breed has strong, but not overly heavy, bone and is slightly longer than tall. The jaws are long and strong. The coat has a medium length outer coat that can range from flat to slightly wavy, which protects from the elements and repels water; and a short, dense undercoat for insulation. Movement is effortless with good reach and strong drive.

