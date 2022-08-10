Boykin SpANIELS
Boykin SpANIELS

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

25-40 lb

height

14-18"

family

Spaniel

Finding pets for you...

Traits and Characteristics

type

Sporting

weight

25-40 lb

height

14-18"

family

Spaniel

The Boykin Spaniel is a medium-sized dog built to flush and retrieve over all types of ground conditions with agility and reasonable speed. This breed has strong, but not overly heavy, bone and is slightly longer than tall. The jaws are long and strong. The coat has a medium length outer coat that can range from flat to slightly wavy, which protects from the elements and repels water; and a short, dense undercoat for insulation. Movement is effortless with good reach and strong drive.

 

Ready to see what dogs fit you best? Take our short quiz to find out!

  • Energy Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 4 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 5 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 1 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 3 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 3 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 3 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

Related Content

Breed Rescue

Breed Rescue

Purebred dogs often need rescuing, too. Fortunately, hundreds of purebred rescue groups serve just that purpose.

Pit Bull

How To Train Your Dog with Hand Signals Like a Pro

 

Similar Breeds