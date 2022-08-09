Australian Kelpie
Australian Kelpie

Traits and Characteristics

type

Herding

weight

31 to 46 pounds

height

18 to 20 inches (male), 17 to 19 inches (female)

family

Hound

The Australian Kelpie is a lithe, energetic breed with hard muscle tone and effortless mobility, demonstrating his capability for relentless work. He has a knack for working sheep, whether in open fields or closed yards, and is versatile enough to withstand the demanding heat and dry conditions in Australia, where the breed originated.

 

  • Energy Levellevel 5 in 5

  • Exercise Requirementslevel 5 in 5

  • Playfulnesslevel 4 in 5

  • Affection Levellevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Dogslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Other Petslevel 3 in 5

  • Friendliness to Strangerslevel 2 in 5

  • Watchfulnesslevel 3 in 5

  • Ease of Traininglevel 4 in 5

  • Grooming Requirementslevel 2 in 5

  • Heat Sensitivitylevel 2 in 5

  • Vocalitylevel 4 in 5

Disclaimer: While the characteristics mentioned here may frequently represent this breed, dogs are individuals whose personalities and appearances will vary. Please consult the adoption organization for details on a specific pet.

